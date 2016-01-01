Overview

Dr. Varesh Patel, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Patel works at Advanced Family Practice in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.