Dr. Vardges Vandian, DO

Neurology
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vardges Vandian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.

Dr. Vandian works at The CORE Institute in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Restless Leg Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The CORE Institute - Sun City West
    10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 102, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Mark Campbell, MD
    14520 W Granite Valley Dr # 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wickenburg Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
EMG (Electromyography)
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I really like that he listens to what my husband and I have to say about my condition.
    Irma Chavez — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Vardges Vandian, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1093755274
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • Hunter College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vardges Vandian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vandian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vandian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vandian has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Restless Leg Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

