Dr. Varaz Bozoghlanian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Varaz Bozoghlanian, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Varaz Bozoghlanian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. 

Dr. Bozoghlanian works at Allergy Asthma Care Center in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma Care Center, Inc.
    18372 Clark St Ste 208, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 345-3929
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Allergy Asthma Care Center, Inc.
    11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 630, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 393-1550
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Bozoghlanian?

    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr. Bozoghlanian is thoughtful, thorough, and an overall outstanding professional. He is a careful listener who both utilizes his up-to-date medical expertise and experience to assess and solve health issues. He takes the time to do a detailed assessment of the problem and to parse nuances in reaching a diagnosis. I have gone to other physicians for the same issue throughout my life and have gotten no long term relief. After one visit with Dr. Bozoghianian I have a plan and direction that gives me enormous confidence that I have finally found a doctor who can help.
    A. Bell — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Varaz Bozoghlanian, MD
    About Dr. Varaz Bozoghlanian, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174751382
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UC Irvine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varaz Bozoghlanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bozoghlanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bozoghlanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bozoghlanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bozoghlanian has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bozoghlanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bozoghlanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bozoghlanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bozoghlanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bozoghlanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

