Dr. Arzoumanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varant Arzoumanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Varant Arzoumanian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Paris and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Locations
Select Specialty Hospital - Fort Smith Inc1001 Towson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7435MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Paris
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love him!!! He just needs to be cloned. Highly skilled and knowledgeable. Very caring indeed.
About Dr. Varant Arzoumanian, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1790904027
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arzoumanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arzoumanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arzoumanian has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arzoumanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Arzoumanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arzoumanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arzoumanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arzoumanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.