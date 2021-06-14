Dr. Varanise Booker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varanise Booker, MD
Overview
Dr. Varanise Booker, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 911 Lily Creek Rd, Louisville, KY 40243 Directions (502) 267-0102
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She has a great staff that cares about the patients
About Dr. Varanise Booker, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841332012
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booker accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Booker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.