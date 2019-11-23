See All Interventional Cardiologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Frisco, TX. 

Dr. Panchamukhi works at North Texas Heart Center - Frisco in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX, Dallas, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Heart Center - Frisco
    5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 240, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 304-7110
  2. 2
    North Texas Heart Center - McKinney
    4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 807-7757
  3. 3
    North Texas Heart Center - North Central Expressway
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 807-7759
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    North Texas Heart Center - Plano
    1600 Coit Rd Ste 308, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 777-5734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano
  • Medical City Frisco
  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Lewisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Panchamukhi?

    Nov 23, 2019
    We totally agree with Randy in Marion, IL. Dr. Panchamukhi cares about the whole person - not just the part/ system on which he is doing surgery. My husband has severe chronic back pain. Dr Panchamukhi did everything he could to shorten the time my husband would have to lie flat on the hospital bed. We cannot believe how much better he is feeling the second day after months of pain.
    Sharon in North Texas — Nov 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Panchamukhi to family and friends

    Dr. Panchamukhi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Panchamukhi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD.

    About Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447332457
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Jipmer
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchamukhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panchamukhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panchamukhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panchamukhi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchamukhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchamukhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchamukhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panchamukhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panchamukhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.