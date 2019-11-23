Overview

Dr. Varadendra Panchamukhi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Frisco, TX.



Dr. Panchamukhi works at North Texas Heart Center - Frisco in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX, Dallas, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.