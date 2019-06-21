Overview

Dr. Vara Kraft, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, Swedish First Hill Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Kraft works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Ravenna in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

