Dr. Vaqar Ali, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences-Islamabad and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Palatka205 Zeagler Dr Ste 202, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 260-5673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Augustine665 State Road 207 Ste 102, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 643-6012
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Fleming Island1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 605-8343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute7751 Baymeadows Rd E # H, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 643-6017
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 643-6011Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute5851 Timuquana Rd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 643-6013
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute7685 103rd St Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 643-6025
Jacksonville Beach905 Beach Blvd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 643-6022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mandarin Office9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 605-8286Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Monument Office1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 643-6019
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Northside Office3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 605-8110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 605-8345Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute109 Whitehall Dr Ste 17, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 643-6001
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
He is passionate about my health and well-being. He is not pushy, he explains things in plain language to make you understand. His bedside manner is exemplary and treats you like family.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Urdu
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences-Islamabad
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.