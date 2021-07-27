Overview

Dr. Vaqar Ali, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences-Islamabad and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Palatka in Palatka, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL, Fleming Island, FL, Jacksonville, FL and St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.