Dr. Vaqar Ali, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vaqar Ali, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences-Islamabad and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Ali works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Palatka in Palatka, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL, Fleming Island, FL, Jacksonville, FL and St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Palatka
    205 Zeagler Dr Ste 202, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5673
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    St. Augustine
    665 State Road 207 Ste 102, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-6012
  3. 3
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Fleming Island
    1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-8343
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  4. 4
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    7751 Baymeadows Rd E # H, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-6017
  5. 5
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-6011
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    5851 Timuquana Rd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-6013
  7. 7
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    7685 103rd St Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-6025
  8. 8
    Jacksonville Beach
    905 Beach Blvd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-6022
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  9. 9
    Mandarin Office
    9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-8286
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  10. 10
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Monument Office
    1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-6019
  11. 11
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Northside Office
    3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-8110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  12. 12
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office
    7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-8345
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  13. 13
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    109 Whitehall Dr Ste 17, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-6001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Heart Disease
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Heart Disease

Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 27, 2021
    He is passionate about my health and well-being. He is not pushy, he explains things in plain language to make you understand. His bedside manner is exemplary and treats you like family.
    — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Vaqar Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1154379048
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Medical Education
    • Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences-Islamabad
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vaqar Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Palatka in Palatka, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL, Fleming Island, FL, Jacksonville, FL and St Augustine, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

