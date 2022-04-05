Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanshipal Puri, MD
Dr. Vanshipal Puri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Mercy Heart Institute7502 State Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 624-2070
John R Capurro MD Inc201 Old Bank Rd, Milford, OH 45150 Directions (513) 624-2070
Mercy Hospital Clermont3000 Hospital Dr, Batavia, OH 45103 Directions (513) 732-8200
Mercy Health Physicians - Sardinia7109 Bachman Rd, Sardinia, OH 45171 Directions (513) 624-2070Tuesday9:00am - 3:30pm
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
dr puri has done my last 2 angiograms and i am a high risk pt for caths.....i had previously had them done by 2 other cardiologist in this practice...was admitted to mah thru er n he was recommended..he listened to me..even took the time to read my handwritten note due to my ajs split during my ist angiogram and my arteries r like brick making me poor cath pt...he listened and explained everything to me....it frightens me very much to have a cath...he and the staff reasurred me...i have been a nurse for 52 years and am working prn...i would recommend n do this cardiology group and do to anyone...my cardiology care is always at mercy anderson.....always tell people that dr gill dr hutchinson n now dr puri saved my life in 2014...dr meyers is my main cardiologist for over all cardiac care
About Dr. Vanshipal Puri, MD
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Puri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puri has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
