Dr. Vanraj Varu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanraj Varu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Veer Surendra Sai Medical College, Sambalpur University, Medical College Campus and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Varu works at
Locations
Crescent Psychiatry7191 Wagner Way, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 514-8076
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Varu is awesome. I sit in on Patricks appointments, which have been virtual but IN HIS BACK OFFICE...we were given a noon appointment on August 24th and the office was closed up tight, with a note on the door saying no longer will he take office visits of any kind. Patrick is 72 (with many problems) and I'm 78 and have no idea how to set up a virtual appointment on my computer. I have Patricks POA and would like to have Patrick continue to "see" Dr. Varu but no one has called me back. I've made several calls and so has Patrick. I am his neighbor and my name is Junette Kelly but I, of course, will not add Patricks last name here. Thank you.
About Dr. Vanraj Varu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1033188826
Education & Certifications
- Veer Surendra Sai Medical College, Sambalpur University, Medical College Campus
