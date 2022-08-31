See All Psychiatrists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Vanraj Varu, MD

Psychiatry
3 (52)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vanraj Varu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Veer Surendra Sai Medical College, Sambalpur University, Medical College Campus and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Varu works at Crescent Psychiatry in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crescent Psychiatry
    Crescent Psychiatry
7191 Wagner Way, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 (253) 514-8076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr. Varu is awesome. I sit in on Patricks appointments, which have been virtual but IN HIS BACK OFFICE...we were given a noon appointment on August 24th and the office was closed up tight, with a note on the door saying no longer will he take office visits of any kind. Patrick is 72 (with many problems) and I'm 78 and have no idea how to set up a virtual appointment on my computer. I have Patricks POA and would like to have Patrick continue to "see" Dr. Varu but no one has called me back. I've made several calls and so has Patrick. I am his neighbor and my name is Junette Kelly but I, of course, will not add Patricks last name here. Thank you.
    About Dr. Vanraj Varu, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1033188826
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Veer Surendra Sai Medical College, Sambalpur University, Medical College Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanraj Varu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varu works at Crescent Psychiatry in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Varu’s profile.

    Dr. Varu has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Varu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

