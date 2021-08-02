See All Podiatric Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Vanousheh Ghandhari, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vanousheh Ghandhari, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ghandhari works at Ocotillo Foot & Ankle in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocotillo Foot & Ankle Centers, PLLC
    13838 S 46th Pl Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 940-5172
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Aug 02, 2021
    Dr G (Ghandhari) is the absolutely the best. She is one of the nicest and really cares about your health and pain. She even goes out of her way to try to get other issues looked at when it might be part of the solution to get me better. When it comes to Doctors that I would never change, she is the top of the top.
    Richard V — Aug 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vanousheh Ghandhari, DPM
    About Dr. Vanousheh Ghandhari, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821409129
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

