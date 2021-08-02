Overview

Dr. Vanousheh Ghandhari, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ghandhari works at Ocotillo Foot & Ankle in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.