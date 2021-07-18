Dr. Vanna Sutherland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanna Sutherland, MD
Dr. Vanna Sutherland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Vanna Sutherland MD1650 Borel Pl Ste 208, San Mateo, CA 94402 Directions (650) 375-8077
- Aetna
Dr Vanna Sutherland provided me with psychiatric care for depression more than two years. I feel very fortunate to have connected with her when my previous doctor contracted with another practice and I had to find a new doctor. I felt extremely supported by Dr. Sutherland. I found her methods to be very comprehensive and her clinical knowledge both deep and up to date. The combination of medication management and therapy was consistently delivered with professionalism and clear concern for my overall well being. The care I received gave me a greater sense of security and confidence in managing my depression. When I moved to another state earlier this year during the pandemic, she took measures to bridge my care and eliminate the urgency and stress of finding a provider in my new location. I have all confidence in Dr. Sutherland.
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1801957303
- Psy Care Women Ucsf
- University of California San Francisco
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutherland accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutherland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.