Dr. Vanna Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanna Jackson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
Locations
Sandy Springs Pediatrics6100 Lake Forrest Dr Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-4611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My two daughters have seen Dr. Jackson for 6 years now (ages 5-11) and we have been very happy with her care. While the front office is imperfect, she spends quality time with each of them and in doing so learns things about their medical health we would never think to bring up. She is personable and does not rush us, and she is incredibly good with pre-adolescent girls. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Vanna Jackson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1649228172
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.