Overview
Dr. Vann Johnson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sugar Hill, GA. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Village Podiatry Centers-Buford4749 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Bldg 300, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Friendly staff. Feet feels great.
About Dr. Vann Johnson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1902108053
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.