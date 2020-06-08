Overview

Dr. Vanitha Vasudevan, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Vasudevan works at Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.