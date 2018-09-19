Dr. Singaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanitha Singaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanitha Singaram, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Coimbature Med College and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Singaram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iowa Diabetes & Endocrinology Center411 Laurel St Ste 3262, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 643-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singaram?
She is excellent! My blood sugar has greatly improved since seeing her!!
About Dr. Vanitha Singaram, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306065578
Education & Certifications
- University Of Vermont College Of Med
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- St Francis Hospital
- Coimbature Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singaram works at
Dr. Singaram has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singaram speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singaram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.