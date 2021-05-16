Dr. Bala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanitha Bala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanitha Bala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Bala works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Specialists P.A.111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 321-0033
-
2
Memorial Hermann the Woodlands Hospital9250 Pinecroft Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-7590
-
3
Memorial Hermann Executive Health the Woodlands9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 401, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-7621
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bala?
Dr. Bala is a excellent doctor. Her clinical skills are spot on, and she treats me with sincere care and kindness. I can't imagine going to anyone else.
About Dr. Vanitha Bala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386662351
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bala works at
Dr. Bala has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.