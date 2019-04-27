See All Allergists & Immunologists in Evans, GA
Dr. Vanitcha Pintavorn, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vanitcha Pintavorn, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Chulalongkorn University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Pintavorn works at Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy
    340 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 868-5676
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Augusta Family Allergy & Immunology
    418 Town Park Blvd Ste 1A, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 650-1662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Animal Allergies
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Penicillin Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2019
    Dr Pintavorn is very dedicated, takes her time with you. I was very impressed with her
    — Apr 27, 2019
    About Dr. Vanitcha Pintavorn, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institute Of Allergy and Infectious Diseases National Institute Of Health
    Residency
    Residency
    • Hurley Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Chulalongkorn University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pintavorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pintavorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pintavorn works at Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy in Evans, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pintavorn’s profile.

    Dr. Pintavorn has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pintavorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pintavorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pintavorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pintavorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pintavorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

