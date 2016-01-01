Dr. Vanita Treat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanita Treat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanita Treat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Treat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 360, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-1604
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Treat?
About Dr. Vanita Treat, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235349655
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treat works at
Dr. Treat has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Treat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.