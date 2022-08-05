Overview

Dr. Vania Fernandez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Broward Spine Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.