Dr. Vani Venkatachalam, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vani Venkatachalam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coppell, TX. They completed their residency with Virginia Commonwealth University Children's Med Center

Dr. Venkatachalam works at MD Pediatric Associates in Coppell, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MD Pediatric Associates
    760 N Denton Tap Rd Ste 120, Coppell, TX 75019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 420-1475
  2. 2
    Care & Cure Pediatrics
    2651 TEXAS DR, Irving, TX 75062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 893-1192
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2021
    About Dr. Vani Venkatachalam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659685709
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Children's Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sinai Hosp of Baltimore-Johns Hopkins U
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vani Venkatachalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatachalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venkatachalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatachalam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatachalam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatachalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatachalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

