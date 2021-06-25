Dr. Vani Velkuru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velkuru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vani Velkuru, MD
Overview
Dr. Vani Velkuru, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fremont, CA.
Dr. Velkuru works at
Locations
Advanced Arthritis Clinic1999 Mowry Ave Ste 2I, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 991-7508
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vankura is the best. She is patient, knowledgeable and most of all listens to patients and respects their choice. I was so desperate with knee pain. Tried two other doctors that had no interest in the patient at all. This Dr. Cured my knee pain. She is down to earth and does her best for the patient. The office staff is also very polite and helpful. Thanks Dr. vanguard from bottom of my heart. After a year of knee pain I am pain free.
About Dr. Vani Velkuru, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1811174428
Dr. Velkuru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velkuru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velkuru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velkuru has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velkuru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Velkuru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velkuru.
