Overview

Dr. Vani Sabesan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Sabesan works at HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.