Dr. Vani Kotha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vani Kotha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vani Kotha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Kotha works at
Locations
Endocrine Associates of Mid-cities1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 202, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 684-5175
Hurst Employee and Family Clinic1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 407, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 685-4175
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kotha for many many years. I feel so comfortable with her, she is never judgmental or condescending like have experience with other Doctors. She is super attentive and always answers your questions. She staying on top of your treatments and Guide you back on track if you get off. I have never felt rushed during my appointments and I have never had to wait hours in the waiting room. I recommend her to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Vani Kotha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1124233846
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotha works at
Dr. Kotha has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.