Overview

Dr. Vani Duvuuri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Duvuuri works at Vani Duvuuri MD PA in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.