Overview

Dr. Vani Bremjit, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union Gap, WA. They completed their residency with Rochester Gen Hospital



Dr. Bremjit works at Astria Health Center - Union Gap in Union Gap, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.