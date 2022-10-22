See All General Surgeons in Doral, FL
Dr. Vangie Texidor, MD

General Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vangie Texidor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.

Dr. Texidor works at Gregorio Caban DPM in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Locations

    Vangie Texidor, MD
    2000 NW 87th Ave Ste 217, Doral, FL 33172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 955-4547
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    2:00pm - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Keralty Hospital Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyp of Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Excelente trato fui operado de hernia y agradezco a Dios haber podido conocer a la Dra Texidor y a su Team medico. Muy atentos muy profesional la Dra y el equipo de trabajo. Doy las gracias
    Ernesto E Parra — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Vangie Texidor, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952611022
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vangie Texidor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Texidor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Texidor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Texidor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Texidor works at Gregorio Caban DPM in Doral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Texidor’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Texidor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Texidor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Texidor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Texidor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

