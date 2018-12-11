Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center, Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Locations
Plastic Surgical Specialists818 N Emporia St Ste 301, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-0234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone involved in my surgery was very kind and very professional!!
About Dr. Vanessa Voge, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Rockhurst University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voge speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Voge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voge.
