Dr. Vanessa Stubbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Stubbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Stubbs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Stubbs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School10 Plum St Fl 5, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (212) 257-2562
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stubbs?
Dr. Stubbs found time for me during a very stressful period. She was very knowledgeable and explained things thoroughly. No surprises. She was reassuring and helped put things in perspective. Great bedside manner and very satisfied with the high level of care delivered.
About Dr. Vanessa Stubbs, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1801209556
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stubbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stubbs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stubbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stubbs works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stubbs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stubbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stubbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stubbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.