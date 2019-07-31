Dr. Slots has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanessa Slots, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Slots, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Slots works at
Locations
1
Renown Medical Group - Pediatrics - McCabe15 McCabe Dr Ste 100, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 982-5000
2
Medschool Associaes North901 E 2nd St Ste 201, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5437
3
Renown Health Medical Group75 Pringle Way Ste 300, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She’s so helpful and so sweet to our little one. She is so professional and so knowledgeable. I think we made a great choice! I am very lucky!
About Dr. Vanessa Slots, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1740506203
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slots accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slots has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slots works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Slots. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slots.
