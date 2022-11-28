Dr. Vanessa Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Ruiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vanessa Ruiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.
Nicolas Rich Jr MD Faap PA2900 N Kansas St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4484
Maria Asiain, MD2905 N Stanton St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4484Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ruiz and her staff are excellent!
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1972845352
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.