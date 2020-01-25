See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Rodriguez works at The Endocrinology Wellness Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Wellness Institute
    13660 S Jog Rd Ste 2, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 600-2408
  2. 2
    Endocrinology Wellness Institute
    14000 S Military Trl Ste 108, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 600-2408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?

    Jan 25, 2020
    Dr. Rodriguez is an attentive, patient and "hands on" diabetes specialist. . Dr. Rodriguez is an expert in insulin pump therapy and CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring). She is always patient and has the expert ability to treat the most difficult cases of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics. I highly recommend Dr. Rodriguez.
    Lawrence Bodner — Jan 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rodriguez to family and friends

    Dr. Rodriguez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rodriguez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD.

    About Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427017441
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at The Endocrinology Wellness Institute in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.