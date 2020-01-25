Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Endocrinology Wellness Institute13660 S Jog Rd Ste 2, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 600-2408
Endocrinology Wellness Institute14000 S Military Trl Ste 108, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 600-2408
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez is an attentive, patient and "hands on" diabetes specialist. . Dr. Rodriguez is an expert in insulin pump therapy and CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring). She is always patient and has the expert ability to treat the most difficult cases of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics. I highly recommend Dr. Rodriguez.
About Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- University of Puerto Rico
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.