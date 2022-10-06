Overview

Dr. Vanessa Pinter, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Pinter works at LewisGale Physicians - Primary Care in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.