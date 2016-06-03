Dr. Vanessa Nieves, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Nieves, DPM
Dr. Vanessa Nieves, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
The Center for Foot and Ankle Medicine, P.A.5767 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 737-1518Monday1:15pm - 5:00pmTuesday1:15pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:15pm - 5:00pmThursday1:15pm - 5:00pmFriday1:15pm - 5:00pm
The Center for Foot & Ankle Medicine, P.A.984 E Osceola Pkwy # 984, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 737-1518
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is great. She Belives in others things then surgery
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710026570
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Sacred Heart PR
Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nieves accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieves works at
Dr. Nieves speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.