Dr. Vanessa Nieves, DPM

Podiatry
2 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vanessa Nieves, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nieves works at Center For Foot & Ankle in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Foot and Ankle Medicine, P.A.
    5767 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 737-1518
    Monday
    1:15pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:15pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:15pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:15pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:15pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Center for Foot & Ankle Medicine, P.A.
    984 E Osceola Pkwy # 984, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 737-1518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bowed Legs Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jun 03, 2016
    She is great. She Belives in others things then surgery
    edward bilger in kissimme fl — Jun 03, 2016
    About Dr. Vanessa Nieves, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710026570
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Internship
    • Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Sacred Heart PR
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanessa Nieves, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

