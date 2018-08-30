See All Psychiatrists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Vanessa Moore, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vanessa Moore, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Hospital Of North Houston.

Dr. Moore works at Doctor On Demand Management, Inc. in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Medical Practice of New York PC
    275 Battery St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 997-6196
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am
  2. 2
    1960 Physician Associates
    837 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 105, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 586-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Hospital Of North Houston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Vanessa Moore, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164574000
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Medical Education
  • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Prairie View A&M University
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
