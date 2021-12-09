Overview

Dr. Vanessa Marin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Guadalupe County Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Marin works at Presbyterian Convenience Care in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Clovis, NM and Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiomegaly and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.