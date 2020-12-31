See All Dermatologists in Poway, CA
Dermatology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vanessa London, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. London works at Bernardo Dermatology Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bernardo Dermatology Medical Group
    15525 Pomerado Rd Ste A2, Poway, CA 92064 (858) 451-3311
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  Palomar Medical Center Poway
  UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 31, 2020
    I am so thrilled that I found Dr London. She is literally the best. I needed to have a few places removed from my face she did an amazing job. Of course your face is very important and you don't want scars. I look better than when I came to her that is for sure. I've had two visits and four places removed so far. I will be having another procedure done soon and this will be removing brown spots and it will also include wrinkles with it. I'm looking very forward to my next visit and I know that I'm in good hands with Dr London. I also made an appointment for my son because he had some areas that did not look good on his head. They were pre-cancerous and she took care of it immediately. If you are looking for an excellent dermatologist look no more. She is the best and very reasonably priced.
    Geneva Necaise — Dec 31, 2020
    About Dr. Vanessa London, MD

    Dermatology
    16 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1023288495
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Southern California
    California Pacific Medical Center
    Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Cornell University
    Dermatology
