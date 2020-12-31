Overview

Dr. Vanessa London, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. London works at Bernardo Dermatology Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.