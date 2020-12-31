Dr. Vanessa London, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. London is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa London, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa London, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Bernardo Dermatology Medical Group15525 Pomerado Rd Ste A2, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 451-3311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thrilled that I found Dr London. She is literally the best. I needed to have a few places removed from my face she did an amazing job. Of course your face is very important and you don't want scars. I look better than when I came to her that is for sure. I've had two visits and four places removed so far. I will be having another procedure done soon and this will be removing brown spots and it will also include wrinkles with it. I'm looking very forward to my next visit and I know that I'm in good hands with Dr London. I also made an appointment for my son because he had some areas that did not look good on his head. They were pre-cancerous and she took care of it immediately. If you are looking for an excellent dermatologist look no more. She is the best and very reasonably priced.
About Dr. Vanessa London, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023288495
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Dermatology
