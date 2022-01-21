Dr. Vanessa Lichon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Lichon, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Lichon, MD is a Dermatologist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lichon works at
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care2340 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
2
Forefront Dermatology - Naperville, IL1520 Bond St, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 357-7536Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday6:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lichon?
Caring, efficient and competent. The doctor and her assistant were wonderful. I felt like l received excellent care and thorough discharge instructions.
About Dr. Vanessa Lichon, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1528294097
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichon works at
Dr. Lichon has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Granuloma of Skin and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.