Overview

Dr. Vanessa Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Lee works at Associates of Otolaryngology, PC in Castle Rock, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.