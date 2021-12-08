Dr. Vanessa Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon St Fl 8, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 455-2399
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I have ever had the pleasure to work with. Knowledgeable, effective, friendly, the perfect blend of serious and light-hearted and always gives me the time I need with her. I feel well taken care of in her hands.
About Dr. Vanessa Lee, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
