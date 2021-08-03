Overview

Dr. Vanessa Lalley-Demong, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Lalley-Demong works at St. Joseph's Physicians in Fayetteville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.