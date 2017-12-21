Dr. Vanessa Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Holland, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Holland, MD is a Dermatologist in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Holland works at
Locations
Ucla Health Burbank Mohs Lab2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 404, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 260-8733
- 2 200 Med Plz Ste 450, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6911
Santa Monica Dermatology Services2020 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Santa Monica Bay Physicians2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1070, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holland is a superb doctor. Smart, efficient, caring, and focuses on what's important to your health with great referrals, recommendations and patience. I think she is one of the best.
About Dr. Vanessa Holland, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1659550861
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
