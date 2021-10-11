See All Family Doctors in Ontario, CA
Dr. Vanessa Ho, MD

Dr. Vanessa Ho, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vanessa Ho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ontario, CA. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Ho works at Angeles Health Center in Ontario, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Angeles Health Center Ontario
    2680 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA 91761
    Neighborhood Health Center of Riverside
    3660 Park Sierra Dr Ste 110, Riverside, CA 92505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 11, 2021
    We are Kasperski family in Fontana and I've been with her almost 4 years now and she is beyond call of duty, so you have to wait maybe 30 minutes to see her don't gripe ,she has a patient needs more attention . she bends backwards for her patients and calls them even at night if she has concerns, if she doesn't call you back rite away she is extremely bust but she will call even if its late in evening .don't gripe if you have to Waite a while sometimes good doctors are hard to find.
    Susan Kaspersk — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. Vanessa Ho, MD

    Family Medicine
    English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    1679512776
    Education & Certifications

    Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
    Harbor University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    Oregon Health Sciences University
    PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY
    Family Practice
