Overview

Dr. Vanessa Hinson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hamburg and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Hinson works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.