Dr. Vanessa Gulla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Gulla works at Stanford Express Care Clinic in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Stanford, CA and Castro Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.