Overview

Dr. Vanessa Falk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Falk works at Orthopaedic Assocs Zanesville in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Cambridge, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.