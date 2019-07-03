Dr. Vanessa Escobar Barboza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barboza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Escobar Barboza, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Escobar Barboza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES.
Dr. Barboza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vanessa Escobar Barboza1550 Dr Martin L King Jr Blvd, Bronx, NY 10452 Directions (646) 350-1616Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Jijy Easow, MD899 Elton Ave, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (646) 350-1616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barboza?
Dr. Barboza is a wonderful and dedicated physician. I first saw her in 2015 for a suspicious lump on the right side of my neck. She took it very seriously and made sure I was given proper medical attention immediately. It turns out that it was stage 1 papillary thyroid cancer. As you can imagine, it was a scary time for me. But Dr. Barboza made me feel as though I was in good hands. She was extremely thorough in her medical expertise while showing great compassion at the same time. It is hard to find a doctor that you feel comfortable with both in a professional and personal level. Dr. Barboza has both of these qualities.
About Dr. Vanessa Escobar Barboza, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1558580936
Education & Certifications
- STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barboza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barboza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barboza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barboza works at
Dr. Barboza has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barboza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barboza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barboza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barboza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barboza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.