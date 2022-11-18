Overview

Dr. Vanessa Dowdy, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Dowdy works at Vanessa L Dowdy PC in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.