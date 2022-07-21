Dr. Vanessa Dawson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Dawson, DDS
Dr. Vanessa Dawson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Buckeye, AZ.
Village Grove Dental Care4120 N 197th Ave, Buckeye, AZ 85396 Directions (623) 264-7848
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- PPO Plus
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I recently had my teeth cleaned it was a very nice experience. I’m sooo nervous when I go to the dentist but they made me feel very relaxed.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1568954204
Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dawson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
