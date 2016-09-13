Overview

Dr. Vaneeta Sheth, MD is a Dermatologist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Sheth works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA, Wellesley Hills, MA and Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.