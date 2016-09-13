Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaneeta Sheth, MD
Overview
Dr. Vaneeta Sheth, MD is a Dermatologist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (781) 744-5115
Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington16 Hayden Ave, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 372-7070
Newton Wellesley Dermatology Associates65 Walnut St Ste 520, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 237-3500
- 4 67 S Bedford St Ste 100E, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheth has outstanding bedside manner. I felt incredibly calm and at peace when she was administering my treatment, and she has impressive credentials. She provides thorough and clear explanations, and I was very satisfied with my appointment.
About Dr. Vaneeta Sheth, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Evanston Northwestern Healthca
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
